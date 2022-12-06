Joshua (Josh) Hall passed away July 31, 2022 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, McKinney, TX from injuries due to a Skydiving Incident near Whitewrite, TX. Born September 27, 1984 at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, VA. Josh graduated from Potomac High School, Dumfries, VA in 2002. He earned an Associates Degree from American Military University in 2019 and was studying for his Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science. Josh was stationed at Fort Polk, LA. As a small child, Josh used to say he was going to be a "Firefighter and a Soldier and a Politician". He enlisted in the Virginia National Guard in November 2001 following the 9/11 attacks. He was deployed to Afghanistan (Enduring Freedom), Kuwait and Iraq (Iraqi Freedom) with the National Guard. He was proud to be a volunteer firefighter with both Stafford and Prince William Counties before enlisting in the Army in August 2009. His many duty stations include South Korea and another deployment to Afghanistan where he earned The Bronze Star. He became AirBorne while stationed in Alaska, became a JumpMaster while at Fort Bragg and went on to teach AirBorne school at Fort Benning. Josh's many military awards include The Bronze Star and St. Maurice Medallion. Josh is survived by the love of his life, his son, Dax Anthony Hall, Phenix City, AL; Father Tim Hall, Woodbine, GA; Mom Sandi (Steve) Fox, Spotsylvania, VA; Sister Tymmie (FCA3, USN Dillon) Powell, Step brother Zach (Shari) Fox, Fredericksburg, VA; Step Sister Laura (Dan) Wolff, Rockville, MD; Grandmother Nancy LaCross, Front Royal, VA; Aunts Marcel Wagner Brazelton (Doug Crocker), Ormond Beach, FL; Ardis Hall, St Mary's, GA; Uncles James Wagner, Cottonwood, AZ; Joe (Cindy) Wagner, Statesville, NC; William Waters, Baton Rouge, LA; Roger (Cindy) Hall Sanford, ME; Dana (Cindy) Hall, Lisbon Falls, ME; and Wendell Hall, Milo, ME; 6 nephews, 3 nieces and 20 cousins. He is predeceased by his Maternal Grandfather John Wagner, Paternal Grandparents Roger Hall, Joan (Donald) Heckenliable, Uncle MSG John Wagner Jr, cousins John III and Jeremy Wagner. Josh's service will be held December 14, 2022 9:00 AM at Old Post Chapel 204 Lee Ave, Fort Myer, VA Graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery. Followed by a gathering at Patton Hall, Fort Myer, VA.
