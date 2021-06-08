Joseph (Will) Rogers, 85, of Woodbridge, Virginia, passed away on June 3, 2021, of complications of Parkinson’s Disease, with his family at his bedside.
Will was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 8, 1935 to Joseph Rogers and Mildred Gerbig Rogers. He grew up in the Baltimore area, graduating from Catonsville High School in 1953. He obtained a BS in Accounting from the Baltimore College of Commerce, and had a long career as an accountant/controller.
Will was an avid sports enthusiast, playing in local softball leagues until a head injury suffered during a fall in 2018 sidelined him. Will played in softball leagues in Alexandria and later on as many as three separate softball teams in Prince William County each season. He was inducted into the Prince William Softball Hall of Fame in 2009.
Will enjoyed travelling and time spent with family, long walks on beaches close to home and on distant shores.
Will was preceded in death by his parents, who died when he was a child.
Will is survived by his wife, Jane, sons, Michael and Scott, daughters Julie Steiner and Tracey Rogers, stepsons Edward and Jeremy McPike, ten grandsons, five stepgrandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home at 4131 Dale Boulevard, Dale City, Virginia 22193. The family will welcome guests at 2 pm, with the service to begin at 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Action in the Community Through Service (ACTS). The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the ICU nurses and staff at Sentara Medical Center, Woodbridge, for their professionalism and compassionate care during his final days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.