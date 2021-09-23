Joseph Allen Kerns, age 64, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2021. Son of the late Joseph Andrew and Bette (Moore) Kerns, he is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patricia (Pappano) Kerns; his children Philip Kerns (Meghan), Jennifer Gusmer (Matthew); grandchildren Ryder, Adalyn and Knox Kerns; sisters Jeanne Layne and Agatha JoAnne King. Joe dedicated 30 years of service to the Prince William County Police Department. A mass will be held Monday September 27, 2021 at Saint Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, VA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.