Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 6:38 pm
Jonas Edward Pullen, 68, passed away Jan.12th.
Survivors include Sons George David Pullen, Jonas Pullen II, and Kyle Pullen. Siblings are Joyce Cameron, Wayne Pullen, Ronnie Pullen, Cynthia Fletcher, and Connie Pullen.
He was preceded in death by Father Jonas Smith Pullen and Mother Ruby Virginia Pullen, also a Sister Bonnie A Pullen.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
