In loving memory of our dad, John Patrick Silas, who passed away on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his three adoring daughters, Marion Elizabeth, Caroline Towns, and Janey Lynn Silas; his mother, Katherine Holman Silas; and his sister, Amy Lynn Curran. He was an extraordinary man and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
John was born in Coral Gables, Florida on February 5, 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy upon graduation from West Springfield High School in 1970. He served for four years during the Vietnam War, stationed on the USS Midway and traveling to military bases around the world. Post-military service, he owned several successful businesses in commercial and residential contracting. He loved cars, good food, and playing golf with his buddies.
John is remembered for his quick wit, sarcastic sense of humor, and brilliant mind. He was a loyal, caring friend; a lover of all animals; and a devoted father to his three girls.
A funeral service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on Friday, October 14th, 2022, at 10 a.m. for family and friends. A reception will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tun Tavern inside the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
