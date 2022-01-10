 Skip to main content
Jocelyn Frederick Brown

Jocelyn Frederick Brown

Jocelyn Frederick Brown, 87, of Woodbridge VA, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Lorien's of Taneytown, MD. Born November 3, 1934 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Ruth (Paterson) Frederick. She was the wife of the late CSM Robert Allen Brown. He passed in 2007.

Jocelyn was Head of Logistics at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, VA, where she worked for 25 years. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, gardening, reading, knitting, playing mah jong and pinochle, and hanging with her grandchildren. She volunteered at the Woodbridge Library, and was a member of the "Dye and Fry Club", a group of like-minded women.

Surviving are her five children, Robin Martin (Kent) of Cleveland, SC, Robert Brown (Debra) of Abingdon, MD, Jeffrey Brown (Sherry) of Medina, OH, Stephen Brown (Susan) of Cockeysville, MD, and James Brown (Lauren) of Ashburn, VA; siblings, Priscilla Frederick Shuba (Louis) of Gettysburg, PA, Nancy Frederick Sacchitella of Honeoye Falls, NY, and Chester Frederick, Jr. (Constance) of Charlotte Hall, MD; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Internment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later time. Memorial contributions in Jocelyn's name may be made to The Sandbox at Madeline's Place, 10700 FM1660, Hutto, TX 78634 https://thesandboxatmadelinesplace.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

