Jerry Lee Marcum Age 69 of Luray, VA passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Luray, VA. He was born on March 23, 1950, in Alexandria, VA. Jerry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Vietnam War. He worked for 27 years for Giant Foods as a Meat Cutter, after his retirement he owned and operated his own drywall business. On August 14, 1971 he married Karen Hayes who survives him. He is also survived by Son-Marty Lee Marcum and Wife Elizabeth of Fredericksburg, Va., Brother-Charles Timothy Marcum of Marshall, Va., Sister-Pamela Jean Marcum of Culpeper, Va., Sister-Lola Ann Ireland of Culpeper, Va., Brother-Bob Ray Marcum of Chantilly, Va., Grandson-Christian Walter Lee Marcum of Fredericksburg, Va., Granddaughter-Jessica Faith Marcum of Fredericksburg, Va. and Grandson-Colby Daniel Marcum of Fredericksburg, Va. He was preceded in Death by Father-Raymond Marcum, Mother-Mary Lee (Runyon) Marcum and Brother-Beverly Glenn Marcum. Service will be held at Antioch Independent Bible Church on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be at Antioch Independent Bible Church on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials can be made to Antioch Independent Bible Church, Luray, VA 22835. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home In Luray, VA.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Daily Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘A lot of people loved this kid’
- NOVA health departments warn of bug causing intestinal distress
- Police identify victim of weekend shooting in Williamstown as 32-year-old Louisa County man
- Northam: ‘I won’t be there when President Trump is here’
- Driver’s licenses restored to nearly 35,000 Virginians since new law went into effect July 1
- UPDATED: Missing Gainesville man found safe
- Health department links intestinal bug to 3 workplace cafeterias, including 2 in McLean
- Prince William police, FBI offer $20,000 reward for information in Woodbridge double homicide
- Police: 19-year-old man charged in connection with shooting outside Dumfries apartments
- Fire, storm damage Harris Pavilion, LOVE sign in Old Town Manassas
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- ‘Lights for Liberty’ rally protests unjust treatment of immigrants (9)
- Editorial: In defense of a modest but meaningful Fourth of July (5)
- Guest Opinion: Kline proposal would add insult to already massive injury (5)
- At gun violence forum, a struggle to find common ground (4)
- Northam: ‘I won’t be there when President Trump is here’ (4)
- ‘I expected better of them’ (4)
- Republicans' quick end to special session on guns draws ire of Prince William Democrats (3)
- Democratic state lawmakers to hold veterans town hall tonight (3)
- Wittman critical of Trump but votes with GOP against condemning tweet as racist (3)
- Michele McQuigg Park? The parks and rec board says not so fast (3)
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
Latest News
- Local vet reunites Kentucky couple with dog they lost 2 years ago
- Amid the struggle to connect rural areas to broadband, Rectortown finds a community-sized solution
- Warrenton vet reunites lost dog with owners in Kentucky after two years
- Your weekend planner: "Annie" at Hylton, Hootie & the Blowfish at Jiffy Lube, Liberia House tours
- Health department links intestinal bug to 3 workplace cafeterias, including 2 in McLean
- Driver’s licenses restored to nearly 35,000 Virginians since new law went into effect July 1
- U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton hosts town hall in Manassas Park Aug. 3
- Hootie & the Blowfish bring ‘Group Therapy’ to Jiffy Lube Live
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.