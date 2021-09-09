Jeanette Marie (Jehl) Cahill
October 6, 1942 – September 1, 2021
Jeanette Marie (Jehl) Cahill, 78, died on September 1, 2021, in Midlothian, Virginia, following a lengthy illness.
Jeanette is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, James (Jim) Cahill; adoring children Jason Cahill (Lee Ann), and Lesley Montgomery (Curtis); loving grandchildren Jimmy, Elliott, Abigail and Madeline; nieces and nephew; and other special family and friends. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Jehl and Anna McLaughlin Jehl; her brother Raymond Jehl; and her sister Lenore Finnerty.
Jeanette was born in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, on October 6, 1942. Her family eventually relocated to Garrison, New York, where she completed her K-8 education in a one-room schoolhouse just across the Hudson River from West Point Military Academy. Jeanette and her family moved again to Rockaway, New Jersey, where she met Jim and graduated from Morris Hills Regional High School in 1959. During high school, Jeanette became fluent in French and earned an opportunity to apply for a translator’s position at the United Nations in New York City. She decided to stay close to home instead, and enrolled at Berkley Secretarial School in East Orange, New Jersey. After graduating, Jeanette was employed by Jersey Central Power & Light for approximately five years before marrying Jim in November, 1965. Together, they followed Jim’s employment to Owego, New York, where both Jason and Lesley were born. Prior to the arrival of Jason, Jeanette worked for a number of years as an executive secretary at IBM. Jeanette and Jim eventually moved their family to Manassas, Virginia, where they remained for over 40 years. When her children were young, Jeanette stayed busy volunteering in their classrooms, shuttling them from activity to activity, and cheering them on from the sidelines. She spent countless hours sewing clothes and Halloween costumes, and always got a good laugh out of her ability to “hide” her children’s birthday and Christmas lists in plain sight by using the shorthand writing she had learned while in secretarial school. As her children grew, Jeanette returned to work, taking a position with Prince William County Public Schools. Her years with the County were all spent at Nokesville Elementary, where she served in the roles of Library Secretary, Bookkeeper, and Office Secretary, and developed many special friendships. Jeanette retired in 2005, to spend more time with her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored beyond measure. Jeanette always made sure that holidays were filled with family, decorations fit for a magazine spread, and plate after plate of delicious cookies. Her devotion to her family was immense, and even as Jeanette’s illness progressed in later years, her smile never stopped lighting up the room.
A private service will be held on September 10, 2021, with interment at a later date. Arrangement are being handled by Bliley’s www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
