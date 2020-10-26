Jean P. Ross, 78, widow of Derby Joseph Ross, of Beaufort, SC, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by family, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:30pm in St. Peter’s Catholic Church with interment in Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle VA 22172 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00AM.
Mrs. Ross was born on January 24, 1942 in Spencerville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Merel E. Harruff and Anna Harruff.
Surviving are one daughter, Carole Myers and son in law Kyle Myers; one brother, Dennis W. Harruff; three grandchildren, Amanda Hagler, David DeRepentigny and Jessica Green; four
great grandchildren, Ethan Hagler, Jaina Hagler, Gabrielle Cash and Payton Green.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Dwight A. Harruff and Larry L. Harruff and one sister, Barb Ward.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Anderson Funeral Home, Beaufort, South Carolina and Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, Woodbridge, VA are assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.