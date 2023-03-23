Janet Hoffman, 60, of Goldvein Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 21st after a year long battle of cancer.
Janet was born on November 10th 1962 to James and Rita Williams in Maryland.
After schooling she started her first job as a hair stylist, kickstarting a 20+ year career in hairstyling.
In 2000, Janet met Dennis at an Aerosmith concert. Dennis had a daughter, whom Janet fell in love with and took her as her own. Janet and Dennis went on to have a little boy, Walker Hoffman in 2002. Her heart was so full of love for her children.
In August of 2022, Janet retired from working with Dennis for 18 years and spent her time with her children and two granddaughters Raelynn and Rylee. She also really enjoyed crafting, shopping, and her coffee all day long.
Janet was predeceased by her mother Rita Williams, her father James Williams, and her sister Becky Tarr.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Hoffman, her daughter Stephanie Carey, her son Walker Hoffman, her son-in-law Robbie Carey, her two granddaughters Raelynn Carey and Rylee Carey, her brother Mike Williams and his family, her brother Eddie Williams and his family, her niece Jennifer Robertson and her niece Janet Tarr.
Services will be held Saturday April 1st, 2023 at Moser Funeral Home,
233 Broadview Avenue Warrenton, Virginia 20186 starting at 4pm.
