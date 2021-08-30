James Smedmer Dallas Eisenhower, III died peacefully at home with his wife Regina by his side, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after a short illness. Born June 24, 1946, in Philadelphia, he spent his childhood in North Wildwood, N.J. In 1964, he graduated from the New York Military Academy, where he reached the rank of Captain and served as drum major. He received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Franklin College, Ind. in 1969, where he was a member of the Theology club and Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Mr. Eisenhower served in the United States Marine Corps as an officer and pilot. He received his Juris Doctorate from George Mason University in 1977. He practiced law for more than 40 years in Washington, D.C. and Virginia, taught at Marymount University and served as a mentor to young attorneys.
Mr. Eisenhower was bright and witty, with an all-consuming curiosity about life. Growing up, he spent Saturdays shooting skeet in Dias Creek, N.J. and loved the Wildwood shore. He was a classically trained clarinetist, taught by his father, and played in school bands and community bands throughout southern New Jersey and Cape May County, N.J. He also sang in a barbershop quartet in northern Virginia and played saxophone with The St. Tom Cats in Manassas, Va. He loved a fine cigar and pontificating on the back porch with anyone who would listen.
He is survived by Regina Eisenhower, his wife of 17 years, her three daughters and five grandchildren; his children Katherine Eisenhower and her wife Angela, Matthew Eisenhower and his wife Christine, and Rebecca Eisenhower Leach and her husband Perry; grandchildren Joshua, Nathan, Caleb, Katherine, Leonard, and Andrew; his sisters Elizabeth Eisenhower Wojcik and E. Susanna Eisenhower-Turner, M.D.; his nephew and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Smedmer Dallas Eisenhower, Jr. and Dorothy Hoffman Fisher.
Interment at Arlington National Cemetery is to be scheduled for a later date.
