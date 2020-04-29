James "Nelson" Robinson of Haymarket Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 21,2020.
Nelson was born in Amarillo Texas on December 18, 1927 to Clyde Earl and Wavie Thelma (Clarke) Robinson. They moved to Freedom, Oklahoma shortly after his birth. Nelson grew up and graduated from Freedom High School in 1945. He attended and graduated from Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University). He served 2 years in the Army, worked as an Assistant County Agent in Blaine County Oklahoma before starting a career in farm broadcasting. He worked in radio and television for KWTV and WKY in Oklahoma City until he moved with his family in 1970 to Herndon, Virginia. He worked at the US Dept. Of Agriculture until his retirement in 1989. They moved to Haymarket, Virginia in 2006, where his wife, Martha still resides.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Martha Jean (Vann) Robinson, daughters Marta Nell Robinson and Janis Jean Jones (Michael Jones); Grandchildren Marissa Orcutt, Courtney Jones, Natalie Jones (Jake Maltbie), Maverick Jones; Great granddaughter Aria Rose; and his little sister Dorthy June (Robinson) Payne and nieces and nephews.
He was buried, in a private ceremony, at the Stonewall Memorial Gardens in Manassas, VA.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Parkinson's Foundation.
