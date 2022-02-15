James Carroll Stephens , a long-time resident of Triangle, Virginia, died at HarborChase, Woodbridge on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 of dementia and complications of COVID 19.
Born in Cerro Gordo, North Carolina on Feb. 25, 1928 to Minnie Green and Bert Stephens,
James was the sixth of seven children born and raised on the family farm during the Great Depression.
His childhood memories included working in the fields, watching his father blacksmithing, preparing hams for the smokehouse, curing tobacco and swimming in the pond with the occasional leeches.
His mother stressed the importance of education and six of her children attended college. High school summers afforded James the opportunity to broaden his horizons by working for his sister’s husband, Tony Ferlazzo, in his Quantico Town Pharmacy. James graduated as valedictorian of Orrum High School Class of 1945.
He followed his brothers in attending the University of North Carolina and spent four happy years in Chapel Hill, graduating in 1949 with a degree in chemistry. Hitchhiking the 154 miles between Cerro Gordo and Chapel Hill was his method of transportation. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and his blood ran Carolina Blue to the end. James was always “tickled” that both of his daughters were UNC graduates who married UNC graduates.
Entering the U.S. Marine Corps upon graduation, James attended Officer Candidates School and was a member of the 6th Marine Basic Class. His Basic Class maintained close friendships and held regular, lively gatherings. They ended when there were too few left to participate. Beside OCS and Basic, Jim received Intelligence and Amphibious training. His service included commanding a rifle company in the Korean Conflict and postings as aide to both General Joseph Burger and General Randolph Pate, who became the 21st Commandant. Jim’s active service to the Marine Corps continued until his resignation as a captain in 1955, but he remained in the Reserves through 1959. He was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. Devotion and honor in serving his country and the Corps were hallmarks of his core beliefs
Captain Stephens traveled extensively with General Pate, enjoying his travels through Europe and Asia.
Travel was to remain a lifelong passion, especially to visit new places with his children and grandchildren.
On his final posting in Washington, D.C., the “dashing” Captain Stephens met the love of his life, the “glamorous” Doris (Dotty)Wallace and they wed July 9, 1955. After a brief foray into the automotive manufacturing industry, Jim and Dotty settled near their extended Stephens and Ferlazzo families in Triangle, Virginia. Jim and his brother, Luke, opened Dumfries Pharmacy in the later 1950’s. Luke was the pharmacist and Jim ran the business end.
In the early 60’s, Jim briefly attended George Washington University with the intention of becoming a pharmacist himself, but ultimately opened a furniture store, Stephens’ Towne and Country Furniture. Initially co-owning both businesses, Jim and Luke eventually swapped stock. The furniture store first opened in Woodbridge, and then moved to Garrisonville, Virginia. Both James and his brother, Luke, were active participants in community life and were committed to helping others through their businesses by extending credit, loans, barters or long lay-away plans. Their upbringing instilled in them
compassion for others, the dignity of all people and the responsibility to help one’s neighbors and community. If you were a young married Marine, that was good enough for Jim - you could have a house full of furniture.
There were no strangers to Jim Stephens. He would know your life story in 10 minutes and remember it forever. His family was constantly amazed that anywhere in the county, Jim could see an old customer and their family and greet them all by their first names. The consummate Southern gentleman, he had a soft voice, good humor and an always listening ear. Friends and family were often the beneficiaries of his wise counsel and oft used phrase, “That’s the key to it”. Jim and Dotty were a fun, joyous couple who loved to entertain, and their home was filled with family, friends, dancing and laughter. His interests included history and poetry. He enjoyed a diverse musical palate with everything from opera to Dixieland , banjo to swing. Gardening and maintaining his yard were a pastime that kept him outside and visiting with neighbors in all seasons. For many years, he cultivated a vegetable garden so that his grandchildren would know where food really came from. Jim personified many of his generation. In the words of Tom Brokaw, “They stayed true to their values of personal responsibility, duty, honor, and faith.”
James was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Doris Wallace Stephens; his parents, Minnie Green and Barney Bert Stephens; sisters, Ruby Stephens Ferlazzo and Maude Stephens; brothers, Ralph Stephens, Frank Stephens, Bert Stephens and Luke Stephens. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Stephens Page (Arthur) of Washington, DC, and Melissa Stephens Addison (Nicholas) of Franschhoek, South Africa; his five loving grandchildren, Arthur Hallett Page, V, Santa Monica, CA; Katherine Wallace Stephens Page, London, England; Amanda Claire Addison, Franschhoek, South Africa; Emily Elizabeth Addison Jooste (Mike), Cape Town, South Africa; James Nicholas Friend Addison, Hong Kong; and great grandchildren, Cary Benjamin Grant-Page, James Daniel Arthur Page, Arabella Blossom Jooste, Lillian Wilde Jooste and Jack Landry Smith. Jim is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many dear long-term friends.
Family will receive friends at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home , 4143 Dale Blvd, Dale City, Virginia 22193 on Monday, Feb. 21 from 4 – 7 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 18825 Fuller Heights Rd., Triangle, Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m.
Interment at Quantico National Cemetery immediately follows the service, 12:30 - 1 p.m. with a reception at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, Virginia 22172.Flowers may be sent to Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home in Dale City. Donations may be sent to St. Francis of Assisi Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family of James Stephens wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Henrietta Ratley, the entire staff of HarborChase of Prince William Commons and Ascend Hospice for their wonderful care.
