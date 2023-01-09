Jacob Aaron Bailey, soon-to-be father, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away on January 1, 2023, at the age of 30 in Arlington, VA following a brief and unexpected illness. Jake was born to Jim and Debra (Ball) Bailey on February 24, 1992, in Woodbridge, VA and was a graduate of Forest Park High School. Following graduation, Jake launched his career, managing an activity center and landing with the Fairfax County Public School system where he was well liked and respected. Five years ago, Jake met the love of his life, Diana Gonzalez, and they recently shared the happy news they were expecting the birth of their daughter, Sophia Grace, in March 2023. Growing up as an athlete, Jake played baseball and excelled in martial arts, where at the age of 10, he received his 2nd degree Black Belt in Hapkido. Jacob was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed traveling and hiking, fishing with his Dad and big brother Tim and cheering his little sister Claire through countless soccer games. You could always find him on family days where he reigned as one of the best cornhole champs and would happily spend hours playing games with the family. Jake was authentically and wholeheartedly present for those in his life with his gentle soul, laid back demeanor and sweet smile. He is survived by parents, Jim and Debra (Ball) Bailey, his brother, Tim Bailey, his sister, Claire Bailey, his grandparents Ron and Sue (Lowery) Bailey, of Woodbridge, VA and grandparents Fred and Judy (Brown) Ball of Summersville, WV, eight aunts and uncles, ten cousins, additional extended family and a multitude friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to InfiniteLegacy.org or UNOS.org in memory of Jacob. Visitation will be held at Mountcastle Funeral Home in Dale City, VA (4143 Dale Blvd.) on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 5-8pm. Funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Woodbridge, VA (14242 Spriggs Road) on Saturday, January 14 at 11am.
