Iva Lee Burke

Our loving Mom, , age 94, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 27, 2021 surrounded by her children. Iva had been a resident of The Culpeper, a continuing care facility, for 10 years. Her family will be eternally grateful to the staff at The Culpeper for the care and love given to our Mom. Iva was born on July 10, 1927, was married at about age 13 and gave birth to six children by the time she was 35. She achieved a grade school education but was wise beyond her years in all aspects of how to lead a good and fulfilling life. With her children, she led them by example. Iva is survived by three daughters, Janet Hicks, Judy Gallahan, and her husband, Gary, and Jean Fuller and her partner, Darrin Hamm; and two sons, Jerry Burke and his wife, Gail, and Jeff Burke and his wife, Nancy. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Iva is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert W. Burke; daughter, JoAnn Shultz; two sons-in-law, Gerald Shultz and Nelson Hicks. Once all of her children were grown up and gone, she started watching children in her home and it did not take long for these children to love her. Being the great cook that she was, Iva also worked in a couple of restaurants over the years, but the thing she loved the most was cooking for her family. Iva lived most of her life in Manassas and in retirement years with our Dad, they divided their time between a home in Florida and a home in Culpeper. She was active in the Culpeper United Methodist Church Women's Circle and was also involved in the Culpeper Chapter of the American Legion. Iva volunteered for many years at the snack bar of Culpeper Hospital. Our Mom was a great listener, teacher, someone to talk over a problem with, and always encouraged us to do our best. A service will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to invite those unable to attend to join the service via live stream https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632860703139422 Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy, Manassas, VA 20109. An online tribute wall and guestbook are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.