Grace Thompson Smith, 91, of Gainesville, VA, passed February 3, 2021.
She was born on December 18, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Dr. Norman W. Smith, Sr., and a son, Norman William Smith, Jr.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Rectortown, VA.
Grace is survived by three daughters: Faithe Smith of Centreville, VA, Leah Smith Jackson of Manassas Park, VA, Lorri Smith Jackson of Manassas, VA; a son, Timothy Smith of Bowie, MD; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one son in law, Bruce; and one daughter in law, Memo.
Viewing will be Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 10 am until 11 am, at Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton, VA, 20187. Funeral services immediately following will be private. Services will be streamed live at GotFaithNow.org
Pastor Rodney L. Smith, Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Interment will be in Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA. Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
