Godfrey N. (Rusty) Ingram, Sr. 80, of Beatrice NE passed away on July 30, 2019 at his home in Beatrice after a courageous battle with lung cancer and COPD. He was at peace and in trust with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was born to Aleene Marie (Norton) and Godfrey Benjamin Ingram in Cleveland, Mississippi on July 5, 1939. Rusty graduated from LSU and served two terms in the United States Air Force in Lake Charles, LA and Omaha. He enjoyed a very rewarding career with IBM and Lockheed Martin before retiring in 2001. His time with these companies took him and his family to many different states including Maryland, Texas, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Virginia before moving to Beatrice in December of 2016. Throughout his earlier years, he enjoyed many sports including tennis, handball, racquetball, softball, league bowling, hunting and archery. He also played golf throughout his life and shot trap for many years, enjoying 22 pistol competitions in his retirement. He had a passion for gardening both vegetables and flowers and at one time raised more than 1400 different varieties of daylilies. While living in Biloxi, MI, he dabbled in hybridizing his daylilies and registered a few with the American Hemerocallis Society at the national level. One of his greatest joys was sending daylilies to his family, friends and relatives all over the U.S.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, a younger brother, George (Buck), sister, Sarah Truss, and his first wife of 37 years, Winn (1996). He is survived by his dear wife of 21 years, Gloria; his beloved children, Pat Ralston and husband Gary (VA), Eileen Delea (NJ), Gary Humphries and wife Marguerite (NJ), Angela Essam and husband Mark (Beatrice), and Godfrey, Jr. and wife Teri (VA); his brother, Charles and wife Jean (LA); sister-in-law, Madge Clabaugh and husband Jim (LA); step-daughter, Martha Asseff and husband Derek (OH); two step-sons, Mark Van Hoy and wife Stacey (WI) and Max Van Hoy (LA); 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren that he loved dearly along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Military rites will be conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established Beatrice Humane Society. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 12:00 noon to 8:00 P.M. and one hour preceding the services on Monday. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.