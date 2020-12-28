Gary Charles Lepore, 67, of Manassas, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maudie Lepore; one daughter, Angela (David); three sons: Joey, Michael (Nardy), Matthew (Mari); four grandchildren: Ava, Elijah, Adriana and Natalia; three brothers: George Lepore (Delores), Dan Lepore (Karen) and Tim Lepore (Sandy); one sister, Robin Lutz (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Elviro Lepore; mother, Jean Myers; and sister, Patty Lepore.
Gary was born on Jan. 4, 1953, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Altoona Area High School in June 1971. He then went on to serve in the United States Army for six years with a tour in Korea.
He was honorably discharged and went on to work for the Defense Intelligence Agency and was highly skilled in maintaining the stability of large modem main frames. To expand his knowledge and experience, he was assigned to work in the Central Intelligence Agency on their computer systems. With his technical skills, he was often called upon regardless of time to help correct computer outages. Gary was a very devoted technician and very easy to work with. He was well liked by everyone and enjoyed his many friends in the D.I.A and C.I.A. He retired after serving 35 years in defense of the nation.
Gary was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. He achieved many awards for his various services, work and sports he was involved in. Gary was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved to volunteer and help others in need. He always had such a giving, caring and helpful heart.
Gary went on to marry the love of his life, Maudie Lepore, and share a life together filled with love, joy and laughter. Every day was a joy with him. He can never be replaced and will hold such a special place in her heart.
He was always there, not only her, but for others. Anyone who needed help, he would stop and help. He would see something that needed to be done and would do it, whether it was cleaning dishes or just stopping to listen and be an encouragement. He enjoyed the time that he and Maudie spent together on a bowling league for many, many years. They enjoyed traveling together and experienced many different adventures. They were quite duo! He was definitely the peanut butter to her jelly! They would go to the gym everyday together and work out and spend time in the pool doing aerobics. It was hard to ever find one without the other. They were inseparable. He didn’t like the water very much but would get on a water ride or raft if it would bring a smile to his wife or grandchildren’s faces. He loved the time they spent over the years in Massanutten with many different family members and friends. He loved to work on his house making it a home. He enjoyed sitting on the front porch on a sunny day or even a chilly fall day.
Gary loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed time spent singing in the choir with his wife by his side. After church on Sunday was time spent with family and friends around a nice meal. Maudie and Gary were both delighted they were able to share wonderful moments with their grandbabies. It brought them both such joy and they gave their weekends and weekdays to them. Gary shined when his grandchildren came. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for them. It didn’t matter if it was tea parties with his Ava Marie the bumble bee or playing football with his Mister Mister Elijah. Even up to the last few weeks, without a lot of strength, he gave of himself tossing a ball and even playing legos from a bed. His daughter and he loved to watch football together and tease each other about whose team was doing good. He would tell you it was definitely his Pittsburgh Steelers. He will be greatly missed and thought of everyday.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the American Legion Post 364, located at 3640 Friendly Post Lane in Woodbridge, Virginia, 22192.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Legion Post 364, located at 3640 Friendly Post Lane Woodbridge, Virginia, 22192.
Arrangements are by Mount Castle Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.mountcastle.net
