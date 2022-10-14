Bridgewater — Frank Donald Brady, Lt Col USMC Ret.passed away on October 6, at the age of92. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, ShirleyJean (Alexander) Brady and his daughter Lee Ann Brady. Mr.Brady was born in EvansvilleIndiana. He served in the MarineCorps for 13 years as enlisted and15 years as an officer. He proudly served in Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a life member of the Marine CorpAssociation, The Marine CorpLeague in Dumfries Virginia and the VFW Post 1503 in Dale City,VA. Mr. Brady is survived by his daughter Lynn Marie Lindsey and her husband Edward W.Lindsey Sr. of Bridgewater MA, his grandsons Garett K. May and his wife Lisa of Norton MA, andAaron F. May and his wife Annette of Waynesville Ohio. He is survived by two great grandchildren Brady A. May of Norton MA and Cadence E. May of Waynesville Ohio. Visitation will be from 10am- 11am on October 25th at the Mountcastle Turch FuneralHome in Dale City Virginia, followed immediately by a funeral service from 11am - 12pm. Burial will be at 12:30pm in Quantico National Cemetery. F
