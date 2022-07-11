Eugene G. Weimer, 94 of Bealeton, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Eugene was a member of the Catlett Assembly of God Church and the NRA. He loved God and his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and never shied away from an adventure. He had a way about him that made people laugh. He was a farmer at heart and also worked in the construction industry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Louise Weimer; his four brothers, Walter, Stanley, Carroll and Dennis and two sisters, Clementine and Marjorie.
Eugene is survived by his five children; Dennis R. Weimer of Brightwood, VA., Deborah G. Hicks (Jerry) of Brightwood, Va., Kermit R. Weimer of Richardsville, Va., John P. Weimer of Bealeton, Va. and Betty J. Rose (Dean) of Richardsville, Va.; ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was loved by many and will be terribly missed, but one day we will see him again!
The family will receive friends on Thursday July 14, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday July 15, 2022 at Catlett Assembly of God Church, 9250 Prospect Ave., Catlett, Va., 20119 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Midland Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 10434 Old Carolina Rd., Midland, VA 22728
Online condolences may be expressed to Eugene’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.