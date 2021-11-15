Emily Claire Nelson Greer of Vienna died Nov. 6, 2021, just 20 days shy of her 26th birthday. The cause of death is pending. She was a graduate of Forest Park High School and earned an Associate’s Degree from Northern Virginia Community College. Emily was described by family and friends as breathtakingly smart and amazingly creative, with an interest in history and art. She endeavored to help others, whether the homeless or those suffering debilitating emotional struggles. She was employed by Dominos Pizza and Doodlebug Dogwalkers. Emily had made great strides in her life as she struggled with dissociative identity disorder, a reaction to significant severe childhood abuse and trauma. In a eulogy at her memorial service at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, her father stated, “Everyone here, everyone who ever knew, liked, loved or just came across Emily should feel profoundly humbled by what they knew of her, but even more we should feel so profoundly humbled by the mysteries of what we did not know of her.” She is survived by her father, Richard Greer of Montclair; her stepmother, Jeanne Greer of Montclair; her mother Sandra Lynn Nelson Greer of Fairfax; her brother, David Greer of Berlin, Germany; her grandmother Paula Greer of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; aunts JoAnn Storment of Belleville, Ill., and Kris Greer of Coon Rapids, Minn.; her uncles Michael Greer and John Cooper of Philadelphia; Paul Storment of Belleville, Ill.; and Mark Greer of Coon Rapids, Minn.; and her beloved cat, Tortellini. Her body was donated to science and her ashes will be scattered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to An Infinite Mind, a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting people with dissociative conditions, at www.aninfinitemind.org.
