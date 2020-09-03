Elizabeth “Dianne” Bassett-Peace died Friday, Aug. 28, in Manassas, following a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband, Charles Anthony Peace, of Manassas, and her parents, Norman and Carole Bassett of Keedysville, Maryland.
Dianne was born in Athens, Georgia, on Sept. 1, 1978. She attended Cedar Shoals High in Athens and graduated from Jefferson County High School in West Virginia. She studied at Mount Saint Mary’s College and Shepherd University and graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
She held various positions in developmental disabilities organizations in Hagerstown, Marylan, in Baltimore and in Washington, D.C.
In 2012, Dianne developed her own business, serving group home providers in the D.C. area, until health issues forced her to relinquish the company. She was known as a champion for her clients and for the businesses she served. She was a great fan of University of Alabama Crimson Tide football.
Well-loved by family and friends, Dianne will be greatly missed. The family is asking that donations be made in her name to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Washington D.C.
