Elissa “Lisa” Lee Romberg was born into a close-knit Jewish neighborhood in Brookline, Massachusetts, on May 19, 1941, to an immigrant father whose family escaped the pogroms in Russia with only what they could pack in a suitcase in 24 hours. Lisa passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the age of 81.
In her DNA is the ancestry of survivors. Her father, Dr. Eli Romberg, was the first doctor in the family, a graduate of Harvard Medical School and she was very proud of that fact. Her mom, Natalie Ackerman, was a teacher. Her deceased older brother, Dr. Henry Romberg, was much beloved by her. Growing up, she had her share of adventures. She was a free spirit in a time when that was frowned upon. Her father passed away when she was only 12, her mother remarrying a kind gentle soul, Dr. Abe Finesinger.
Lisa attended Goddard College in Vermont, majoring in African studies, spending a year in Ghana where she learned the language and made new friends. In her later years, it was definitely a shocker when she would meet healthcare workers from Ghana and speak their language! Seriously, how many elderly Jewish ladies can speak Gha?! She always remembered, Toe Ya Tanga, “Do you like to dance?” and boy did mom LOVE to dance. And yes, she had rhythm.
Lisa married Kenneth Schlossberg and had two daughters, Heidi and Elena. Together they gave her five grandchildren she dearly loved, Brandon, Rebecca, and Joshua from Heidi Braverman; and Eli and Rachael from Elena Schlossberg.
Lisa was a grassroots organizer when she lived in Washington, D.C., advocating to stop grocery stores from price hikes that unfairly targeted the poor. She was even interviewed on the news while marching in a picket line with Heidi in a stroller. She testified before Congress on this issue.
She lived a life of helping others, especially in her final career as a state inspector for the Department of Social Services, where I understand, she was very “sassy.”
What I want you to know about my mom, Lisa, is she did her best, and she taught me to do the same, to be a part of something that helps others, like she did.
Know that all that Lisa has done lives on through those who remember and love her. She was buried in the beautiful Little Georgetown Cemetery, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, on an unusually warm winter day, under a clear blue sky, surrounded by love.
