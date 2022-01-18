Edward (Ed) Robinson Madill (April 13, 1946 – January 7, 2022) New Kent, Virginia passed away peacefully on January 7 surrounded by his loving family: wife of 53 years, Ellen; son, Rob; daughter-in-law, Therese; grandson, Eamon; sister, Sharon and brother-in-law Mark Bishop. His parents Paul and Janie Madill and brothers, Paul and Roy preceded him in this life. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors of the Groves Community in New Kent as well as his puppy Zoey.
He will be cremated following a private service on Friday January 14th at Richmond Coach & Cremation Service, 8500 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, VA 23228. A larger celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be donated to New Kent County Fire-Rescue, 12007 Courthouse Circle, P.O. 209, c/o Ed Madill, New Kent, VA 23124 for the response and support they provide.
Born and raised in Northern Virginia and a graduate of Virginia Tech (1969) he worked most of his career as a mechanical engineer in Pennsylvania and New Jersey before retiring to New Kent, Virginia in 2012. A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he was the rock upon which others could tether their dreams.
Though he was a man of few words he had an innate sense of humor and quick wit, and never failed to surprise people with an apt retort; he could turn a long story short or an equally short story long - particularly if it involved golf.
He loved a good breakfast.
