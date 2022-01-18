 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward (Ed) Robinson Madill

  • 0
Edward (Ed) Robinson Madill

Edward (Ed) Robinson Madill (April 13, 1946 – January 7, 2022) New Kent, Virginia passed away peacefully on January 7 surrounded by his loving family: wife of 53 years, Ellen; son, Rob; daughter-in-law, Therese; grandson, Eamon; sister, Sharon and brother-in-law Mark Bishop. His parents Paul and Janie Madill and brothers, Paul and Roy preceded him in this life. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors of the Groves Community in New Kent as well as his puppy Zoey.

He will be cremated following a private service on Friday January 14th at Richmond Coach & Cremation Service, 8500 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, VA 23228. A larger celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be donated to New Kent County Fire-Rescue, 12007 Courthouse Circle, P.O. 209, c/o Ed Madill, New Kent, VA 23124 for the response and support they provide.

Born and raised in Northern Virginia and a graduate of Virginia Tech (1969) he worked most of his career as a mechanical engineer in Pennsylvania and New Jersey before retiring to New Kent, Virginia in 2012. A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he was the rock upon which others could tether their dreams.

Though he was a man of few words he had an innate sense of humor and quick wit, and never failed to surprise people with an apt retort; he could turn a long story short or an equally short story long - particularly if it involved golf.

He loved a good breakfast.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.