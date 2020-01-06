Dorothy Elizabeth Lansdowne, 73, of Gainesville, VA, passed December 30, 2019, at Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation, Gainesville, VA. She was born on December 19, 1946.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Wilmer M. Lansdowne of Gainesville, VA; one son, Duane Lansdowne of Gainesville, VA; two daughters: Marsha (Greg) James of Camden, SC, Pamela (William) Lansdowne of Culpeper, VA; one brother, Thomas H. (Marlene) Fields of Annandale, VA; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tisha Lansdowne.
Family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 4203 Mountain Road, Haymarket, VA, 20169. Rev. Dr. George W. Farmer, Jr. will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, Haymarket, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
