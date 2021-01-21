Dorothy Birdine Pechacek (nee Johnson)
(Oct 12th 1924- Jan 15th 2021)
Dorothy Birdine Pechacek died from Covid 19 in January of 2021. She was born in Mt Calm, TX. She lived in many different places including Germany and Japan after the war. Her final years were spent in Gainesville, VA and Fayetteville, NY. She was a true Lady in every sense of the word. She was charming, creative, smart, beautiful and made friends easily. Her nearly black hair, jade green eyes and wide toothy grin lit up every room she charmed. She loved to collect fine art, antiques and relished any chance to visit local thrift shops. Mrs. Pechacek came from the famous Texas families of the Johnsons and the Byrds. She descended from John Rolfe/ Pocahontas and was a notable cousin of US Presidents and a close relative to Gus Grissom, one of the earliest Astronauts for NASA. She was preceded in death by her husband Major Melvin Lee Pechacek who passed some 30 years earlier and her eldest son Melvin Jr. who also died from Covid 19 in May of 2020. She now rests and joins both, peacefully in Heaven. She is also survived by 3 sons, Glenn of Laurel MD, Michael of Phoenix AZ, Joe of Onancock VA , and a daughter, Karen of Centreville VA and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She will be missed and her memory cherished by all her family, friends and neighbors as we remember her and remember the other victims of this pandemic. Rest in peace to all who have suffered and to all those we have lost worldwide
