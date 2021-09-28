You have permission to edit this article.
Donnie “Kirk” Copeland

Donnie "Kirk" Copeland

Donnie “Kirk” Copeland born April 7, 1962 in Rayville, La. Passed away on September 23, 2021. Kirk is preceded in death by his parents Buddy and Judy Copeland.

Survived by his wife Carmen, son Kory Dane, his wife Lynnsey and this three grandchildren, Kade Grayson, Coralie Annette and Kenna Lynn, sister Kandi Kai Grimes, nephew Kage Grimes and niece Karah Grimes, stepson Austin and his wife Kassidy. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousin and friends. He was welcomed into his heavenly home by his parents.

Kirk had a bachelor’s degree in Architecture from La Tech, loved cooking his gumbos or just cooking in general, loved playing his guitars, was the best POP POP around, loved laughter, being with family, he loved reminiscing with ole friends and stories of the past, was just and overall great guy.

A memorial service will be held on October 8, 2021 at the Mountcastle Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, Va. 22193 from 6pm – 8pm.

Please join us in the celebration of Kirk’s life.

There will also be a Memorial in Louisiana, to be determined at a later date.

