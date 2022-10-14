Donald Carter Brown passed away peacefully on October 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter, Sandie Nettles, in Ravenel SC, after a lengthy battle with kidney failure. Born on April 23, 1935, in Washington, DC to parents Walter Angus Brown, Jr. and Lillian Shoemaker Brown, Don spent his childhood in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He attended Stuyvesant Preparatory School in Warrenton, Virginia and graduated from the University of Richmond in 1960. After a short stint in the US Army, he joined his older brother Walter “Terry” Angus Brown, III. and father in the family Insurance and Real Estate business in Washington DC. In 1974, Don took over the insurance portion of the company and moved his office to Virginia. Don said countless times “working in my office was the best time of my life.” As President and manager of Brown Insurance Agency in Vienna, Virginia, Don’s employees, and their families grew to become devoted life-long friends. Don remained especially close to Patty Hull and Deanna Kessler and their families; these are people he loved immensely. He was a well-known and respected business leader in Vienna, Virginia. He was a member of the Vienna Rotary Club District 7610 and was a proud supporter of all things Rotary. Don was the Rotarian of the Year in 1996 and served as the President from 1999-2000. Don sold his beloved business in 2001 to begin his retirement.Don and Nancy Nelson Brown married in 1958 and were married for 37 years. Don is survived by two daughters, Laurie Brown of Seattle, Washington, and Sandie Brown Nettles of Ravenel, SC, along with her husband Jim Nettles, and Sandies two children, Don’s grandchildren Tyler Coons and Summer Coons, as well as his sister Carol McDermott and her children Debbie, Wendy and Kim, sister in-law Nancy Brown and her children Steven Brown and Karen Davidson. In 1967, he answered the call when a 12-year-old Jay Little needed a father and since that day Don has been Jay’s “best man” literally and figuratively; these two men were not just best friends but truly father and son. Don married Patricia Melody Brown (Pat) in 1995 and together they led a life full of love and laughter, the two were always holding hands happy to be anywhere if they were together. Sadly, his beloved Pat passed away on August 6, 2021, after which Don moved to Ravenel, South Carolina to be with his daughter, Sandie, and her family. Don also had a close and loving relationship with Pat’s children Jennifer Jacob (Ken) and Maureen Stievater (Todd) and their children, Don was immensely proud of Pat’s children and their children whom he loved and considered his own.A lifelong and very dedicated Washington Redskins fan, Don loved talking about all sports and particularly enjoyed telling stories of former Redskins’ players Sonny Jurgensen, John Riggins, Billy Kilmer, Robert Griffin III, and Joe Theismann. He loved boating and fishing and spent his last days fishing for and catching sheepshead off the dock of his daughter’s home. In his younger years, he was a superior athlete having attended the University of Richmond on an athletic scholarship he won countless awards and trophies, setting records that to this day remain unbroken. Don’s strong athletic abilities were in different arenas including football, track, basketball, tennis, and golf.Don was a loving, devoted friend, husband, father, and grandfather. One of his favorite activities to do with friends and family was to enjoy a blue crab feast, any size crab he enjoyed but when jumbos were available, he was an incredibly happy man! Don had a gift of gab and for making people laugh. Don joyfully remembered all special occasions, birthdays and holidays with thoughtful notes and cards. Don had numerous close friends in fact too numerous to mention them all, but a few that he was particularly devoted to in his last years were, Peter Glading (d. 2022) and his son Brent, Woody Bentley (d. 2022) and his wife Claire, Ray Davis, Roy Shannon, Conrad and Betty Burnett and his many friends from he and Pat’s Heritage Hunt home in Gainesville, Va.Don is preceded in death by his parents, his adored wife Pat (d. 2021) and his cherished brother Terry (d. 2007).Don touched so many people in his life and in return, countless individuals cared for him and deeply loved him. Don is now at peace, happily holding his beloved Pat’s hand once again. We are all better people for having known him and loved him. Don will always remain in our hearts as one does not forget a man such as he.A memorial service for Don led by his son the Reverend Jay Little Brown will be at his daughter Sandie’s home in Ravenel, SC on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 12 noon followed by a luncheon. A second memorial to scatter the combined ashes of Don and Pat will be later in Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia.Don’s daughter Sandie is available by email sansun6@bellsouth.net or phone 843-814-7913.
