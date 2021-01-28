Dona Mary (Taylor) Swanson, 79, of Nokesville, Virginia passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Millville Center LTC, after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Bridgeton and raised in Cedar Grove to the late Paul and Prudence (Gordon) Taylor, Dona graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1960.
She married her husband Robert Swanson in 1964 and together they raised their family, moving to several different areas and settling in Prince William County, Virginia. Over the years she always looked forward to returning to Millville and visiting family and friends several times a year.
Dona loved to read books of fiction, travel, wildlife, gardening, and homesteading. It was no surprise to those who knew her that Dona would end up working in bookstores and libraries as a career. After many years of raising her children, she worked in several bookstores over the years, and became the store manager of a large B. Dalton Bookseller in Springfield, Virginia. In 1987, she started her career with the Prince William County Library System, eventually becoming the manager at the Nokesville Neighborhood Library. After nearly 30 years of happy service, she retired in 2015.
Dona was a shining star in the community she loved. She was an extremely active member of the Nokesville, Virginia, community, earning the distinguished honor of "Citizen of the Year" in 2012. She was instrumental in the establishment of the Nokesville Business Association and was extremely active in "Friends Uniting Nokesville." She took great pride in founding the Prince William Chapter of the Literacy Volunteers of America, which is an organization that helps adults improve their lives and the lives of their families through literacy.
When Dona wasn't working or helping her community, she could be found at her desk writing creative stories or birdwatching from her back porch.
She was also a member of the Greenwich Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, Virginia. Dona enjoyed traveling and often dreamed of adventures with her family to exotic far away places. Most of all, she treasured the time that she was able to share with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she loved very much.
Dona will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, Cheri Swanson and husband Stephen Karas of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren, Emanuel, Kevin, and Phoebe Karas of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one niece, Kelly Guenther of California; one nephew, Steven Taylor of Colorado; her cousin, Nancy Eldridge, of Millville; and many close friends and associates. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Swanson, in 1988; and her brother Paul Taylor, Jr.
A Memorial Service celebrating Dona's life will be held in Virginia and announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Dona was a very giving person and anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in her loving memory may do so to a charity of their liking.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Dona Mary Swanson may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.