Dawn Marie Schriebl (Hartley)
“For Ever and Always. No Matter What."
Our Dear Dawn Marie Schriebl born April 7, 1940 passed into the Great Unknown December 16, 2020. She was in the care of her family who surrounded her in her home in Asheville, NC.
Dawn was prepared after having many conversations with God throughout her life.
In her last days she would pray for hours, prayers filled with beauty and vivid imagery, heartfelt words that will never be forgotten.
The eldest of the three daughters of Virginia and Alfred Schriebl, she spent most of her life in Prince William County, Virginia. Her youth was spirit filled as she was active in the St Paul's Methodist Church youth fellowship in Woodbridge, Virginia. She belonged to a Northern Virginia singing group called Youth for Christ.
She was always singing and had a beautiful voice.
Dawn attended Gar-field High School where she was a cheerleader, Homecoming Queen, Miss Gar-field. This is true. She was the epitome of the American Sweetheart.
It was said by her dearest high school and long time friend, "She was beloved by all for her sweetness and gentleness." Sometimes she was called "Dawny".
She attended one semester of college but became instantly homesick. After calling her father crying, she returned home in short order.
She married and raised two children who adored her and brought more people into the world to fill her life.
Dawn appreciated being creative and worked as a floral and wedding designer for almost 30 years. After work life she enjoyed gathering with friends and family,her hobbies of crochet, ancestry research and photography. She spent many hours of her last two decades exploring the back roads of the North West Territory of the U.S.A. in what would become a photo journal of travels called "Mom On The Highway of Life".
The most incredible blessing bestowed to her was her ability to make people feel loved and accepted no matter their circumstance. It's no wonder she was endeared in the hearts of so many.
As she would always say, "No one is perfect" and gave her love "For Ever and Always. No Matter What."
Dawn is survived by James Hartley of Manassas. Her daughter, Traci Kathleen King of Missoula, Montana, her children (grandchildren) Kathleen Morgan Ritchie, Garrett Jordan Jasnicki. Her son, Charles Alfred King, predeceased. His children (grandchildren) Joshua Christian King and Zach King. Her sisters Shirley (Keith) O'Dell of Dublin, Va. Patricia (Steven) Mennella of Amissville, Va. Great grandchildren Gabriel Anthony Udo and Kiley Virginia Udo, Jace King, Westlynn King. Nieces and nephews, Sherry O'Dell Edwards, Kelly O'Dell, Patrick McDonnell.
It is an unfortunate time for gathering. As per her wishes her ashes will be released in Montana where the mountains meet the plains. Please honor Dawn by visiting her FaceBook page called "Dawn Marie Schriebl Memorial" All regards, photos, memories or stories are welcome and appreciated.
