Darlene Mann Andes, 70, of Sumerduck, Virginia, passed from this world to her reward on February 1, 2021.
She was predeceased by her parents John P. Mann III and Mae D. Mann, and her grandson, Noah Matthew
Andes.
She was born January 22, 1951, and was a 1969 graduate of Brentsville District High School in Nokesville. She
also attended Bridgewater College.
Mom was always a Homemaker after her children were born. She was a strong woman of Christian Faith. She
loved to organize a gathering or have a family meal. For many years, she volunteered at school, church and the
Christian Women’s Club. Fellowship and caring was her ministry to others.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. When the phone rang, a letter came in the mail or a care
package was sent, it was always about the grandchildren first.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 50 years, Roger E. Andes; son Phillip Andes and his wife Karen,
granddaughters Hope and Hannah; and son Darrell Andes, Sr. and his wife Chanda, grandsons Darrell, Jr., Devin,
Dustin and Dylan. She always considered Chanda and Karen her own daughters.
She also leaves her two brothers John P. Mann IV and his wife Nancy, and Chuck Mann, special neighbors and in
laws Paul and Carolyn Croushorn, Wayne and Cindy Andes, along with many other extended family members
and friends.
We had fun. We talked. We laughed. We cried. We played. We sang. We ate meals. We celebrated. We
grieved. We prayed. We sometimes raised the roof. We always loved…Together. We miss her…Together.
Some of her favorite Bible verses can be reviewed at your leisure: John 3:16, John 14:6, Matthew 19:14; and
ours: 2 Timothy 1:12, Revelation 21:4 and Revelation 22:5. She often wrote “Without Christmas, there is no
Easter.” and “Jesus is the Reason for the Season!”
The Andes family is in the care of Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, Virginia. A private celebration of life will
be held at a later date. If you would like to make a contribution to help defray the cost of final expenses, you
may send those gifts to Moser Funeral Home.
“Jesus…loves…you.”
