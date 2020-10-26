Daniel Joseph Hill, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home in Woodbridge, Virginia.
He was born on February 5, 1967 in Washington, D.C. to William Roderick and Mary Catherine (Hickerson) Hill.
Forever loved and missed.
Survivors include his parents: William and Mary Hill; his wife: Julaine Marie (Jensen) Hill; brother: William Roderick Hill, Jr. and sister: Jeanne Marie Campbell.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA with Rev. Dr. Billy G. Tatum officiating. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
