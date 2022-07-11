Dairus Dingus, 84 of Midland, Virginia passed away peacefully from natural causes July 8, 2022. Born in Castlewood, Virginia October 18, 1937, he graduated from Churchill High School and served 6 years in the Army Corpse of Engineers National Guard.
Relocating to Fauquier County in 1963, he worked for the Fairfax County School Board until he started his own construction company in 1973. For the next 45 years he specialized in restoration projects in northern Fauquier County.
His hobbies and interests were myriad. He loved riding street motorcycles and trail riding horses. He collected coins, pocketknives, and antique toys. His retirement years were spent enjoying summer retreats riverside camping in the mountains of Bath County.
His dynamic personality led him to proclaim himself the “Mayor” of Midland. His public presence was well established by his outgoing personality and his signature Stetson hat atop a long flowing mustache and sideburns.
He is proceeded in death by his son, Roger Dingus, and his grandson, Matthew Dingus. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rachel Dingus; his sons, Steve Dingus (Janna), Jeffrey Dingus (Laura); Daughter-in-law Vickie Dingus; grandchildren Stephanie Straub (Evan), Kyle Dingus, Nicholas Dingus, Zachary Dingus; great-grandson Emory Straub; his sister Kathy DeCastro, and many extended family and friends.
His passing has opened a void in the lives of those who loved him and the many who knew his friendship and generous spirit. There is consolation in the fact the void will no doubt be filled with a lifetime of loving thoughts and fond recollections for the numerous people he openly welcomed into his life.
A viewing will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home located at 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia 20186. A private internment will follow on Monday July 18, 2022. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.