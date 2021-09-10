You have permission to edit this article.
Carlice McKinley McGlothlin, Jr.

Carlice McKinley McGlothlin, Jr., 74 of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home. He was born on October 11, 1946 to the late Carlice McKinley McGlothlin, Sr. and Anna Rebecca Louise Keene McGlothlin. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Schloe and Sylvia Taylor. 

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Lou McGlothlin; sons, Carlice McGlothlin, III and wife Patty, Wesley McGlothlin and wife Cindy, Brian McGlothlin and Anne Coffman, and Neal McGlothlin and wife Julie; brothers, Wayne McGlothlin; sisters, Cathy Smith, Linda Smith, Jo Mills, Betty Marcus, Wanda Dawson, Sue Dean, and Sharon Dean; grandchildren, Chasidy Reese, Clayton McGlothlin, Nathan McGlothlin, Casey Dowell, Brandon McGlothlin, Destinee McGlothlin, Taylor McGlothlin, Makayla McGlothlin, and Levi McGlothlin; great-grandchildren, Michael McGlothlin, Kiley Dowell, Annabelle Hitt, Jayce McGlothlin, Waylon Dowell, Silas Dowell, Adeline McGlothlin, Lively Sloan, Weston McGlothlin, August Reese, Bowen Dowell, and Leonidas Reese. 

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Bible Holiness Church and Elkton, Va. with interment in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. Pastor Brent Gabbard will officiate. The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the church.

