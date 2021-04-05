You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bueford Hensley, Command Sergeant Major (Ret.)

  • 0
Bueford Hensley, Command Sergeant Major (Ret.)

Bueford Hensley, Command Sergeant Major (Ret.), 83, of Woodbridge, VA, died on March 24 at the Reston Hospital Center with family at his bedside.

He was born in Kentucky, the son of Loren Hensley and Mattie Howard Hensley, both deceased. He is survived by his wife Helga Hensley, son Anthony (Michelle) Hensley of California, stepchildren Diane (David) Bean of Maine and Thomas M. Day of Washington, grandchildren Ava Hensley, Sean Smith and Breanna Bean. He is also survived by his sister Mildred (Henry) Franklin of Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.

After being drafted, he served a distinguished career in the Army which included two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Korea and several European assignments. He started as a paratrooper, decorated with the Legion of Merit award and the Bronze Star, and finished his military career as the head NCO for the 25th Infantry Division based at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. After retirement, he was a long time active member of the Isaac Walton League and the Rod and Gun Club.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, burial at Quantico National Cemetery will be private. Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.