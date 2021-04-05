Bueford Hensley, Command Sergeant Major (Ret.), 83, of Woodbridge, VA, died on March 24 at the Reston Hospital Center with family at his bedside.
He was born in Kentucky, the son of Loren Hensley and Mattie Howard Hensley, both deceased. He is survived by his wife Helga Hensley, son Anthony (Michelle) Hensley of California, stepchildren Diane (David) Bean of Maine and Thomas M. Day of Washington, grandchildren Ava Hensley, Sean Smith and Breanna Bean. He is also survived by his sister Mildred (Henry) Franklin of Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.
After being drafted, he served a distinguished career in the Army which included two tours in Vietnam, two tours in Korea and several European assignments. He started as a paratrooper, decorated with the Legion of Merit award and the Bronze Star, and finished his military career as the head NCO for the 25th Infantry Division based at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. After retirement, he was a long time active member of the Isaac Walton League and the Rod and Gun Club.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, burial at Quantico National Cemetery will be private. Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.