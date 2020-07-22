Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.