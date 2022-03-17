Barbara S. Yates (Bobbi), a resident of Warrenton, VA since 1969, passed away on March 11, 2022 at Lake Manassas Health & Rehabilitation Center, following complications from a stroke she suffered on February 28. She was 83 years old. She was born in Alexandria, VA on November 19, 1938. She was the daughter of Rose L. and Albert L. Sanchez of Alexandria, VA. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 64 years, Philip G. Yates; 3 sons, Michael G. (Patty) of Centreville, VA, R. Mitchell (Karen) of Jeffersonton, VA, P. Bradford (Signe) of Gainesville, VA; 6 grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah), Lauren (Hunter), Benjamin, Matthew, Grant and Ella; a great grandchild, Blair; her sister, Betty Lee Baker of Alexandria, VA; her brother in law, Douglas J. Yates of Nashville, TN and four nieces.
Bobbi and Phil were raised in Alexandria, VA and both graduated George Washington High School in 1957. They started dating in 1955. They were married in Alexandria on June 8, 1958. Immediately after their honeymoon they moved to Charlottesville, VA where Phil had just completed his first year at UVA. For the next four years, Bobbi worked full time at HEW and then at the Army JAG school while Phil worked part time to enable him to complete his five-year program for a BCP degree. Bobbi also served as secretary for the UVA Honor Society for several years. They had their first 2 sons, Mike and Mitch, in Charlottesville while Phil was still in school. Somehow they made it all work.
Upon graduation from UVA in 1962, they moved back to Alexandria, lived in Park Fairfax for several years and then purchased a home in Braddock Heights. They moved to Warrenton in 1969 and built a home that is still their residence today.
During the first 30 years in Warrenton, Bobbi was a homemaker, a real estate broker, an active parent volunteer at Warrenton Junior High School, one of the first women soccer coaches for boys in the WYSC, a B-rated tennis player and served on the Fauquier County Board of Assessors. She was an industrious and intelligent lady.
Bobbi loved her family and doted about all of her grandchildren, even attending their many sporting events all over VA. She loved to cook, family beach vacations, and getting the family together for holiday and birthday celebrations. She also loved her pets, dancing and several cruise trips to Bermuda with Phil and friends
In her later years, Bobbi suffered severe back, leg and feet pain. She had several major operations, but despite the pain she remained the same beautiful person she always was.
Bobbi was respected and loved by many friends and relatives. She had a caring nature, a friendly manner and a beautiful smile. She was a very compassionate person who will be missed by all who knew her. A Mother’s Day card created by her sons succinctly summed up her character as – Amazing, Lovely, Beautiful, Happy, Devoted, Adored.
At her request, the funeral will be for family only with a private burial at Culpeper National Cemetery. Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA is making arrangements.
