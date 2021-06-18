You have permission to edit this article.
Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Brennan

Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Brennan

Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Brennan, Leesburg, Va, passed away on Friday June 11th, 2021 at the age of 74.

Bobbie led a life of service. She was a Soldier in the United States Army Reserves, a Licensed Practical Nurse, and OR Surgical Technician. She earned both her Bachelor and Master Degrees in Psychology from Rhode Island College in only 4.5yrs, and had several professional certifications in her career. She spent 15yrs assisting injured people reenter the workforce, and later retired from a 20yr career as a Vocational Counselor and Case Manager with the Va Dept of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) where she worked with students with special needs, securing training and accommodations for them to obtain and succeed in job placements. 

Aside from her kindness, boundless energy, joyous laughter, and a gorgeous smile, Bobbie was best known for her love of Ballroom Dancing. She taught dancing professionally for 57yrs, landing her first job at Arthur Murray Dance Studio at the age of 17. Most recently, she organized large dance social events and gave lessons at The Center for the Arts in Manassas and The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. 

Her enthusiasm for dancing was also shared within her community at Lansdowne Woods where she lived with her dog Annie, enjoyed yoga, gardening, cooking, keeping friends and neighbors on their toes and dancing in shows, and helping anyone in need of a hand.

The only thing she loved more than dancing was her family. Bobbie was a loving mother to Nicole Richards (Ashburn, Va) and Dr. Tara Brennan (Herndon, Va), grandmother to three grandsons, and sister to three siblings. She was crazy about them, and she was loved dearly by all, and many more.

Bobbie was filled with energy, kindness, laughter, and love. She was a positive force and lived life beautifully, a model for us all. If you asked her how she was doing today she would still tell you, “Never better!” Her daughters loved her beyond measure and they were both beside her when she took her final breathe and danced into God’s light.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m, Community Church, 19790 Ashburn Rd, Ashburn Va. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10am. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Green Funeral Home, Herndon.

