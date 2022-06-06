An employee of Youth for Tomorrow, a residential facility for troubled youth in Bristow, is facing sexual abuse charges after a police investigation determined he had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl in his care, according to police.
Detectives with Prince William County Police Department’s special victims bureau, in coordination with Child Protective Services, concluded on Friday, June 3 an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at Youth for Tomorrow between Jan. 1 and March 11, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The investigation began on March 15 when a Youth for Tomorrow resident reported to staff members that another resident, identified as a 16-year-old girl, and a male employee were involved in an inappropriate relationship, Carr said in a Monday, June 6 news release.
The investigation revealed the employee had an inappropriate relationship with the teen while he was in a custodial role and working at the Youth for Tomorrow campus, the release said.
Police obtained arrest warrants for Dennis James Heflin, 38, of Linden, in connection with the incident. Heflin was arrested on Friday, June 3 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Heflin has been charged with indecent liberties by a custodian, the release said.
Heflin’s employment status with Youth for Tomorrow was not immediately clear Monday afternoon.
Heflin has a pending court date. Officials have set a $25,000 unsecured bond for his release. It was not immediately clear Monday afternoon if Heflin remained in jail or has been released. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information to report regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
