Friday, Jan. 3
Ice Skating: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $9 adults, $8 child (10 and under), $6 skate rental.
English Conversation: 12:30-2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Martin Luther King, Jr. Choir: 3-4 p.m. Children from local schools will sing in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Off the Wall Art Exhibition Open House: 2-4 p.m. Annual high school art exhibit and competition. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Friends of Central Library Clearance Book Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Profits support library programming. Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Haymarket Indoor Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Town of Haymarket, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Friends of Central Library Clearance Book Sale: Noon-5 p.m. Profits support library programming. Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
GIVE Tutoring: 2-4 p.m. High school students are available to tutor elementary students. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Dale City Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
