During a stop in Prince William County Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin blamed social media and online schooling for a rise in poor mental health among young Virginians at his “Parents Matter Conversation,” an event where he encouraged parents to be “at the head of the table in their kids’ lives.”
The afternoon event, held at Piney Branch Elementary School in Bristow, is part of Youngkin’s statewide “Parents Matter” tour. It was attended by about 100 people, including some GOP candidates endorsed by Youngkin for western Prince William state Senate and House seats. Several local Republican-endorsed school board candidates also attended the event.
Youngkin discussed social media, bullying and parent involvement with three panelists, all local mothers who work in the local schools.
“Every child deserves to have a parent fully engaged in their lives,” Youngkin said. “And every parent has both a responsibility to be engaged in their child’s life and a fundamental right to do so in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Though some attendees were running for local office, none of the sitting school board members were invited to attend. Members of the media and certain groups of citizens, including those from a few local churches, were invited to the meeting, which was held in one half of the Piney Branch Elementary gymnasium. It resembled a campaign event more than a policy meeting, and attendees were not invited to ask questions of the governor.
Youngkin said that the combination of online education during COVID and the rise of social media have contributed to poor mental health and bullying among students, and said that COVID-19 school closures caused a “systemic lowering of expectations” for students.
“Sadly, parents have been told that a quality education was a 12-inch screen,” Youngkin said. “And that’s not a knock on teachers, by the way, teachers work extraordinarily hard in order to do what was heroic in a really challenging circumstance—but what we saw was decades of progress lost.”
Youngkin said that a bill he supported, which would have prohibited Virginians under 18 years old from starting a social media account without parental permission, was blocked by Democratic senators.
“That’s one of the reasons why I believe this is so important, because it’s not a political topic, it’s a parent moment,” Youngkin said to cheers.
The panelists and Youngkin discussed the idea of school-based groups that would help parents understand social media and get involved in what their children are doing online.
Youngkin also touted his “Right help, right now” plan, which aims to help people experiencing mental health crises in the state by promoting the suicide hotline number 988, implementing universal licensing for counselors from other states, and building more facilities like Prince William County’s planned “crisis receiving center,” which is scheduled to open next year.
“There’s some data that Virginia ranked 47th in the nation in youth mental health support back in 2019. So imagine where we are today, coming out of the pandemic. It’s only gotten worse,” Youngkin said. “It’s one of the reasons why, over the course of 12 months in 2022, we spent so much time in designing what the new behavioral health system in Virginia would look like.”
Though more controversial topics like Youngkin’s transgender student policies were not discussed, the event happened on the same day that the Virginia Department of Education’s released its “model policies” for school rules on the treatment of transgender and non-binary students.
The controversial policies were proposed last fall and were met with student “walk out” protests across the state.
As issued Tuesday, the policy calls on Virginia public schools to prohibit students from using a different name than the one on their official record without parental permission; to require schools to to keep parents informed of children who seek counseling services related to gender identity; and to segregate activities such as sports by sex assigned at birth rather than gender identity.
The new guidelines also suggest that schools make single-user bathrooms available to accommodate all students regardless of gender identity.
The Pride Liberation Project, a group for LGBTQ students in Virginia, released a statement Tuesday opposing the guidelines, saying that they “effectively prevent schools from collecting data on the mental health crisis” and “permit bullies to maliciously deadname and misgender students” as well as denying them the right to proper counseling.
Stephen Spiker, who is running for school board in Coles with an the endorsement of the Prince William County Republican Committee, attended the event. Spiker is a father of three sons, two of them Prince William County students, and said that many parents he’s talked to “don’t feel heard” and that he agrees with Youngkin that schools need to be more responsive to parent feedback.
“I think that the governor’s message is very in line with what he talked about two years ago, and what we keep hearing from voters as well. It’s just the importance of parents being involved.” Spiker said.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.