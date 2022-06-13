Forest Park High School Class of 2022: speakers

Members of Forest Park High School's Class of 2022:, from left: Jaylen Custis, Melanie Campos, and Patricia Monis. 

 Doug Stroud

Forest Park High School’s Class of 2022 overcame obstacles, made up for lost time and proved their resiliency during high school years that were made especially challenging due to the pandemic.

Those messages were shared by speakers at Forest Park High School’s Friday, June 10 commencement ceremony, when about 540 students crossed the stage to receive their diplomas at Eagle Bank Arena at George Mason University in Fairfax.

The Class of 2022 had only one normal year of high school before the pandemic struck in March 2020, cutting short their sophomore year and upending life as they knew it. 

Most of the graduating seniors spent their junior years entirely online before returning for an unprecedented final year marked by face masks and various attempts at social distancing despite returning to packed school buildings. At Forest Park, that meant outdoor lunches, one-way staircases and the school’s first-ever outdoor homecoming dance.

Despite those efforts, several students became ill with COVID or were exposed to someone who did, resulting in more time lost to in person instruction because of isolations and quarantines.

“COVID threw a curveball that we didn’t know if we could handle, but now we are stronger,” said Forest Park Senior Class President Melanie Campos, one of two students to speak at the graduation ceremony. “We now know why our friends matter. We know how hard it hurts to lose someone we know, and we know we can’t take anything for granted. But most importantly, we know that we are in charge of our own futures.”

Principal Richard Martinez praised the students for persevering through the pandemic and noted that for many it was likely the biggest challenge of their young lives.

“But in that struggle, you grew in your resiliency,” Martinez said in his remarks. “Class of 2022, I am here to applaud each of you for your perseverance and staying the course. … You chose to be resilient.” 

