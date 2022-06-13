Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Forest Park High School’s Class of 2022 overcame obstacles, made up for lost time and proved their resiliency during high school years that were made especially challenging due to the pandemic.
Those messages were shared by speakers at Forest Park High School’s Friday, June 10 commencement ceremony, when about 540 students crossed the stage to receive their diplomas at Eagle Bank Arena at George Mason University in Fairfax.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: speakers
Members of Forest Park High School's Class of 2022:, from left: Jaylen Custis, Melanie Campos, and Patricia Monis.
PHOTOS: Forest Park High School celebrates the Class of 2022
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: speakers
Members of Forest Park High School's Class of 2022:, from left: Jaylen Custis, Melanie Campos, and Patricia Monis.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022 graduation: dance
A Forest Park High School student breaks into a dance upon walking across the stage to receive his dimploma Friday.
Forest Park High School graduation: wave
A Forest Park High School grad waves to the crowd from the stage at the Eagle Bank Arena at George Mason High School in Fairfax.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022 graduation: Donovan Bigby
Donovan Bigby waves to the crowd as he crosses the stage to receive his diploma.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: SCA President Jaylen Custis
Forest Park High School Student Council Association President Jaylen Custis delivers celebratory remarks to fellow members of the Class of 2022.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022 graduation: applause
Bilal Ahmad Jami, Rashida Nadia Jah and Izabela Maya Isenberg applaud for SCA President Jaylen Custis' class speech.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: Jeffrey Amaniampong
Jeffrey Attakora Amaniampong waves to the crowd as he walks across the stage in preparation to receive his diploma.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: Jaylen Custis
Forest Park High School Student Council Association President Jaylen Custis.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: Patricia Monis
Patricia Monis, Forest Park High School's senior class historian.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: graduate celebrates
A member of Forest Park High School's Class of 2022.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: Olivia Nicole Hinton
Olivia Nicole Hinton crosses the stage during Forest Park High School's graduation ceremony at Eagle Bank Arena.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: Daniel Morgan Horvath
Forest Park High School graduate Daniel Morgan Horvath waves as he prepares to receive his diploma.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: graduates
Members of Forest paark High School's Class of 2022.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022 graduation: diploma
A member of Forest Park High School's Class of 2022 receives her diploma from Principal Richard Martinez.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: hands up!
A member of Forest Park High School's Class of 2022 raises his hands in celebration during the Friday, June 10 graduation ceremony at Eagle Bank Arena.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: smiling and clapping
A member of Forest Park High School's Class of 2022 smiles and claps during her graduation ceremony on Friday, June 10.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: Principal Richard Martinez
Forest Park High School Principal Richard Martinez speaks during the Friday, June 10 graduation ceremony at Eagle Bank Arena.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: friends
Members of Forest Park High School's Class of 2022, from left: Stephen Gordon, Blake Anderson, Eleanora Baranowski, Jacob Churchill, Mateo Olmos, Alex Hernandez and James Patnode.
Forest Park High School Class of 2022: peace
The Class of 2022 had only one normal year of high school before the pandemic struck in March 2020, cutting short their sophomore year and upending life as they knew it.
Most of the graduating seniors spent their junior years entirely online before returning for an unprecedented final year marked by face masks and various attempts at social distancing despite returning to packed school buildings. At Forest Park, that meant outdoor lunches, one-way staircases and the school’s first-ever outdoor homecoming dance.
Despite those efforts, several students became ill with COVID or were exposed to someone who did, resulting in more time lost to in person instruction because of isolations and quarantines.
“COVID threw a curveball that we didn’t know if we could handle, but now we are stronger,” said Forest Park Senior Class President Melanie Campos, one of two students to speak at the graduation ceremony. “We now know why our friends matter. We know how hard it hurts to lose someone we know, and we know we can’t take anything for granted. But most importantly, we know that we are in charge of our own futures.”
Principal Richard Martinez praised the students for persevering through the pandemic and noted that for many it was likely the biggest challenge of their young lives.
“But in that struggle, you grew in your resiliency,” Martinez said in his remarks. “Class of 2022, I am here to applaud each of you for your perseverance and staying the course. … You chose to be resilient.”
