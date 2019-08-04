A townhome fire in the Yorkshire area of Manassas displaced two adults and three children on Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 7600 block of Somerset Lane at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. They arrived to find fire burning on the second floor, according to a post on the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System’s Facebook page.
No injuries were reported, but the fire caused extensive damage to the townhome, the post said.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be discarded smoking materials, fire officials said.
A Prince William County building official posted the property unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross assisted the residents, who included two adults and three children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.