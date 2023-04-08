Three adults and five children were displaced by a fire in their Yorkshire home Thursday night, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 7000 block of Chestnut Street in the Yorkshire area of Manassas, at 8:39 p.m. after “multiple calls," according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews arrived to find fire showing and extending into the attic with flames being strengthened by propane fumes, Smolsky said in a news release.
There were no injuries, but the home sustained moderate damage and was determined to be unsafe to occupy by a Prince William County building official.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants. The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental, the release said.
