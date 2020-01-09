A 19-year-old Dumfries man was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 8, in connection with four armed robberies of Dumfries businesses reported to police between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17.
Between those dates, a Pizza Hut, 7-Eleven and Boost Mobile store were robbed by an armed man who brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The Pizza Hut, at 17982 Main St. in Dumfries, was robbed at 10:23 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. The 7-Eleven, at 18075 Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries, was robbed at 10:31 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, and the Boost Mobile, located at 18069 Triangle Shopping Plaza, was robbed twice: at 2:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, and at 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, Carr said in a news release.
Following a police investigation, Dalonta Dejon Gay, 19, Whitehaven Drive in Dumfries, was arrested and charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a robbery in connection with the incidents, the release said.
Gay’s bond was not immediately available. A court date has been set for Feb. 10, the release said.
