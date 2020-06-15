The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted along party lines early Wednesday morni…

Prince William Manassas jail board vote on 287(g)

What: The Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail Board will vote this week on whether to extend the county's 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

When: Wednesday, June 17, at 6 p.m.

Where: The meeting will be conducted via Zoom because of the ongoing state of emergency.

Weigh in: Public comments must be submitted by writing via email to adccomment@pwcgov.org by 5 p.m. today, Monday, June 15.

Watch: The public is invited to view the proceedings via the Jail Board website or YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2UPCuCUvAvyrOLM3YedW1w