Woodbridge woman killed in one-car crash in Triangle

new generic police lights 1

A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Triangle, according to Prince William County police.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 11. They found that the driver of a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling east on Fuller Heights Road, approaching Old Triangle Road, when she lost control. The vehicle stuck two trees before coming to rest, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, Perok said in a news release.

The driver was identified as Skye Elizabeth Richardson, 27, of Woodbridge, the release said.

