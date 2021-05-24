You have permission to edit this article.
Woodbridge woman killed in high-speed crash on Cardinal Drive

  • Updated
new generic police lights 1

A 32-year-old Woodbridge woman was killed Sunday morning in a high-speed crash on Cardinal Drive after the vehicle in which she was riding rear-ended another vehicle, flipped over and landed in a retention pond, according to Prince William County police. 

Officers responded to the area of Cardinal Drive near Swan Drive at 7:48 a.m. Sunday, May 23, to investigate a two-vehicle crash. 

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2006 Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Cardinal Drive near Swan Way at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2005 Toyota Camry from behind that was traveling in the same direction, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department. 

After colliding with the Camry, the Altima left the roadway before striking a guardrail and a chain link fence. The Altima eventually came to a rest on its roof in a nearby retention pond. A man and woman inside the Altima were ejected, while a third man crawled out of the vehicle and fled the scene before being located by officers near Eastlawn Avenue, Perok said in a news release. 

The woman in the Altima, identified as Thrya Sefah Addai, 32, of Woodbridge, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, the release said. 

One of the occupants in the Altima, a 26-year-old Woodbridge man, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injurieswhile the third, a 29-year-old Woodbridge man, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the release said. 

Police are still investigating the crash to determine who was driving the Altima at the time of the collision.  

The driver and sole occupant of the Camry, a 32-year-old Woodbridge man, was not injured. 

