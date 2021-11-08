You have permission to edit this article.
Woodbridge woman, dog die in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Prince George County

  Updated
  • 0
fatal crash kills Woodbridge woman, dog in Prince George County, Virginia

A head-on crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County on Sunday, Nov. 7, left two dead, including a 62-year-old woman from Woodbridge.

 Virginia State Police

A 62-year-old Woodbridge woman was among two people who died late Sunday as a result of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. 

At 10:39 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, Virginia State Police responded to the crash and found that a Toyota Yaris, driven by a Florida woman, was traveling south in the left, northbound lane when it struck a northbound Honda CRV head on, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police. 

The driver of the Toyota, Kimberly A. Sawicki, 47, of Ormond Beach, Florida, died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt, Geller said in a news release. 

A passenger in the Honda, Cecilia M Suesmith, 62, of Woodbridge, also died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Both occupants of the Honda were wearing seatbelts, the release said. 

Prince George Animal Control removed two dogs from the scene of the crash that were traveling in the Honda. One dog was fatally injured, Geller said.

Troopers are continuing to investigate how the Toyota entered the northbound lanes of I-95. The investigation is ongoing, Geller said. 

