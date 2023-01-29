A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman has died from injuries she sustained early Saturday morning after she apparently got out of a vehicle while it was still in motion along Richmond Highway in Dumfries, according to police.
Officers responded to the area of Richmond Highway and Williamstown Road at 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in response to reports of a single-vehicle crash.
The police investigation determined that the female victim, identified as Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, of Woodbridge, got out of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler as the driver slowed to make a right turn from Richmond Highway onto Williamstown Drive in Dumfries.
Medina was found lying unconscious in the roadway, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and administered first aid to Medina before transporting her to an area hospital for treatment. Medina died at the hospital later Saturday, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gustavo A. Barahona Benitez, 38, of Dumfries, was located at the scene of the crash, where he was determined to be intoxicated and driving without a license, the release said.
Medina is also believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the release said.
Benitez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license in connection with the incident. His bond status was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.
Investigators with the Prince William County Police Department’s crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
